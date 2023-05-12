‘He wanted to live the American Dream’: Honduran teen dies in US immigration custody

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who died this week in U.S. immigration custody is demanding answers from American officials, saying her son had no known illnesses and had not shown any signs of being sick before his death. The teenager, Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, was detained at a facility in Safety Harbor, Florida, and died Wednesday. His death underscores concerns about a strained immigration system as the Biden administration manages the end of asylum restrictions known as Title 42. His mother, Norma Saraí Espinoza Maradiaga, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that her son “wanted to live the American Dream.”

By MARLÓN GONZALEZ and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

