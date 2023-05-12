Germany braces for 50-hour train strike after employers refuse union demands

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers says it’s going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers. The EVG union said Friday that its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn has canceled all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also won’t run. The strike will likely be one of the biggest in recent years following a previous large-scale walkout in April. But union co-leader Cosima Ingenschay said a strike could still be averted at the last minute if employers put forward another offer.

