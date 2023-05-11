UNICEF warns that aid shortage will push Afghanistan’s children further toward deadly malnutrition

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.N. agency is warning that critical food aid in Afghanistan is being handicapped by a lack of funding, as the country faces a widespread humanitarian crisis. Melanie Galvin, chief of nutrition at the United Nations Children’s Fund, said Thursday that 875,000 children in Afghanistan will suffer from life-threatening acute malnutrition this year. She said UNICEF in Afghanistan faces an urgent funding gap of $21 million to purchase essential supplies for treating malnutrition and also training health worker around the country. She was speaking in a video message on UNICEF’s official Twitter account.

