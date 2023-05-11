Teen shot by Baltimore police officer during foot chase, hospitalized in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — A teenager is in critical condition Thursday afternoon after being shot by a Baltimore police officer. Officials say the shooting followed a foot pursuit during which police repeatedly ordered the teen, who was armed, to drop his weapon. An officer initially approached the 17-year-old because he was “displaying characteristics of an armed person,” Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at the scene. He didn’t answer questions about whether the teen pointed his gun at police or whether he was shot in the back. Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood reacted with anger, demanding to know why the shooting was necessary.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.