Swiss parliamentary panel seeks easing of export controls on weaponry

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A parliamentary committee in Switzerland has recommended easing export controls for Swiss-made war materiel to help prop up the domestic defense industry. Thursday’s passage of two motions by the Security Policy Commission of the upper house of parliament was largely a procedural step. But it highlighted the economic and political pressures on Swiss lawmakers. Western neighbors are urging Switzerland to do more to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. The war in Ukraine has prompted Swiss government officials to grapple with their country’s longtime conception of neutrality, which is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits exporting weaponry to active war zones. The export measure is expected to go to the broader parliament next month.

