Sunderland goes from crisis club on Netflix to within reach of Premier League

Sunderland is within reach of a return to the Premier League after a chaotic and often farcical six years during which the club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary. “Sunderland ’Til I Die” is a fly-on-the-wall show charting the team’s journey after relegation from England’s top division in 2017. Sunderland has since been demoted to the third tier in a dark period for the club that has been played out in front of a global audience. It got back into the second-tier Championship for this season and has now qualified for the end-of-season playoffs starting Saturday. Sunderland is one of four teams looking to get promoted to the Premier League.

