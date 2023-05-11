Reports: US ambassador accuses South Africa of providing arms to Russia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to South Africa has accused the country of providing weapons to Russia. Ambassador Reuben Brigety said the U.S. government was certain that weapons were loaded onto a cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near the city of Cape Town for three days in December. He says the weapons were then brought to Russia According to several South African news outlets, Brigety said South Africa’s alleged arming of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine was “extremely serious” and called into question South Africa’s supposed neutral stance in the conflict.

