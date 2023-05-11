Pope could meet with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy on Saturday at Vatican, officials say

ROME (AP) — A Vatican official says Pope Francis might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican this weekend. Francis has repeatedly called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people. Recently he revealed that a secret peace “mission” was underway but gave no details. Word of the possible meeting Saturday in Rome followed Berlin police saying last week that Zelenskyy was expected in Germany starting Saturday evening. Italian media, citing unnamed sources, reported that Zelenskyy might be in Rome earlier that day to meet with Premier Giorgia Meloni and the pope. A Vatican official confirmed that a papal audience with Zelenskyy on Saturday “is a possibility.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.