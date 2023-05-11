Jacklyn Zeman, veteran ‘General Hospital’ cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, has died

Jacklyn Zeman, who for 45 years played Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s ‘General Hospital” has died at 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday, saying she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Bobbie, a woman who projects a big heart and bubbly personality but is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself and others. Zeman also had a role on the crime-drama “The Bay” where she earned a fourth Daytime Emmy nod. She is survived by two daughters.

