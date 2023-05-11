George Santos’ deal with Brazilian authorities to avoid fraud prosecution expected to be finalized Thursday

By Julia Jones, CNN

Republican Rep. George Santos‘ deal with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in a 2008 fraud case is expected to be finalized Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, according to documents viewed by CNN.

Prosecutors proposed a deal with Santos in which he would pay a fine to the state of Rio de Janeiro and reimburse the victim for the full amount he defrauded, adjusted for inflation.

Santos is expected to appear before the judge via video Thursday afternoon.

Documents obtained by CNN in January showed Santos confessed to defrauding a Rio de Janeiro area clerk of $1,300 over clothes and shoes in 2008.

The total amount prosecutors are requesting Santos pay is approximately $4,878.45. Of this amount, approximately $2,000 will go to the government as a fine and $2,800 to the victim.

A source familiar with the case and Rio de Janeiro state law said the fine was more than seven times the average amount charged in fines for similar cases.

In January, Santos’ attorney requested the deal in a petition that said Santos would agree to formally confess to the crime and pay damages to the victim as is required under Brazilian law in order to avoid prosecution.

A memo from Brazilian prosecutors agreeing to the deal in March asked the defense for assurances that they have the ability to contact the victim to repay him before the deal is finalized.

In a statement to CNN in March, the prosecutors’ office acknowledged the memo but stressed that the deal is not final until all conditions are met.

The case is under gag order.

News of the potential Brazilian deal comes after Santos pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to 13 US federal charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public funds and lying to the House of Representatives.

