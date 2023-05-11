Federal lawsuit filed over fatal 2022 police shooting of Kansas City-area suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a man killed by police officers in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday, accusing the officers of shooting the man without justification. The lawsuit on behalf of Tyrea Pryor’s relatives names two officers and the city of Independence. It seeks at least $25 million in damages. Pryor was 39 when he was shot to death after crashing a car being pursued by police. Pryor had a rifle in the car, but did not have a pistol. Video indicated that officers thought he also had a pistol. The local prosecutor declined to file charges against the officers.

