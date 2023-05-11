Blast at residential building in Germany injures 12; suspect detained

BERLIN (AP) — A senior security official says German police have detained a suspect in connection with an explosion at a residential building that injured at least a dozen people. The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state said 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen. The official said that a body was also recovered from the building. The identity of the person and the circumstances of their death weren’t immediately known. Firefighters and police were called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents. A police spokesperson said the suspect was believed to be in his 60s but couldn’t immediately provide further information.

