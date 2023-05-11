7 Buddhist monks accused of embezzling more than $5.3 million donated to temple in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Seven Buddhist monks are among nine suspects who are being held in pre-trial detention after being arrested for allegedly embezzling $8.9 million from donations received by a temple in Thailand’s northeast. The first arrests in the case occurred last Friday, when police detained a famous monk, his sister and a temple abbot who were accused of stealing over $5.3 million from the temple in Nakhon Ratchasima province. A court says five other monks and a driver were detained after being arrested at the temple when police staged an early morning raid and uncovered property worth about $2.9 million allegedly hidden by the suspects.

