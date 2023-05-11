2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament sentenced to 10-day jail terms, forfeit of $100k boat

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men who admitted stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall have been sentenced to ten-day jail terms and other penalties, including the forfeiture of a boat valued at $100,000. The cheating allegations surfaced in September when the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director became suspicious of fish turned in by Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were significantly heavier than typical walleye. A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched as Fischer cut the walleye open, and found weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside. The two men were sentenced Thursday.

