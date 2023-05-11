Skip to Content
1 soldier killed, several others wounded in clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan

By AVET DEMOURIAN
Associated Press

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian and Azerbaijani troops have exchanged artillery fire along their tense border. The clashes left at least one soldier dead and several others wounded in the latest bout of escalation between the longtime adversaries that threatened their latest attempts at peace talks. The two countries’ authorities traded blame for triggering Thursday’s clashes and accused each other of trying to undermine negotiations on a prospective peace deal. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces opened artillery fire on Armenian positions near the town of Sotk in the eastern Gegharkunik province leaving four Armenian soldiers wounded. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that one Azerbaijani soldier was killed and another one was wounded by Armenian fire.

