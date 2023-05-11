1.5 million Olympic tickets on sale in new lottery round for 2024 Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — The second round of ticket sales for next year’s Paris Olympics has started. Only the lucky winners of a lottery will be able to buy about 1.5 million seats for the most prestigious competitions and the opening and closing ceremonies. The Paris Games run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024, and will feature 32 sports across 37 sites. Organizers sat 4 million people applied for the online lottery. Winners can buy up to 30 tickets per person. The deputy general manager of the Paris Olympics says about 10% of tickets have been set to the lowest price of $26 and the same proportion is above $218.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.