Trump-backed candidate for Kentucky governor downplays jury verdict against former president

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is touting his endorsement from Donald Trump as an honor in his quest to become the GOP nominee for governor. Cameron is professing his loyalty to the ex-president after a civil jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. Cameron says he and Trump are fighters. Cameron commented during a televised debate Tuesday evening. A narrow early voting window begins Thursday for the May 16 primary. Republican candidates are campaigning across Kentucky. The nominee is expected to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who faces nominal opposition in his primary.

