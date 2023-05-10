Rep. Carbajal joins other California Congressmembers in pushing for Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Congressmember Salud Carbajal joined twelve other members of California's Congressional delegation, including Senators Feinstein and Padilla, in calling for the completion of the designation process for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

The proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would create an approximately 7,670 square-mile federally protected area off the central coast of California.

“You have an opportunity to address multiple administration priorities at once. The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary will establish protections for a biologically diverse and ecologically productive region," details a letter sent to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and signed by multiple California Congressional members. "Designating this area as a marine sanctuary would ensure we continue to be good stewards of these natural resources, while maintaining sustainable access for commercial and recreational fishing.”

The Commerce Department formally moved the proposal into the final designation phase in November of 2021.

Congressmember Carbajal has been a consistent advocate for the new sanctuary and was joined in this latest request by the following California Congressional delegation members: Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla; Representatives Julia Brownley, Mark DeSaulnier, John Garamendi, Jared Huffman, Sara Jacobs, Barbara Lee, Zoe Lofgren, Grace Napolitano, Jimmy Panetta, Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Mark Takano.