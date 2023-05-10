Ohio House vote could send constitutional overhaul to voters
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ahead of a possible vote later this year on an amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in Ohio, legislators will vote Wednesday on a proposal that seeks to thwart it by making it tougher to amend the state’s constitution. The politically fractured Ohio House has scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether to raise the threshold for passing future amendments from the simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority. Backers’ immediate goal is to thwart a constitutional amendment planned for November that would guarantee access to abortion in Ohio. Whether the proposal has the three-fifths majority vote required is yet to be seen.