Northwest Arkansas Pride organizers change venue after center says no drag shows in front of minors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Organizers of northwest Arkansas’ Pride weekend say they won’t hold events in June at an arts center that has prohibited the group from having drag shows or drag story hours in front of minors. Northwest Arkansas Equality said it’s “pausing its partnership” with the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville after the facility’s governing board this month upheld the restrictions. The decision comes as Pride festivals and parades in mostly conservative states are facing increasing pressure to censor their events. Arkansas has a law taking effect in July placing restrictions on “adult-oriented” performances. That measure was originally aimed at drag shows but was scaled back following complaints it was discriminatory.

