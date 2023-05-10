Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror who says he occasionally listens to conservative podcast host Tim Pool was on the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing a magazine columnist in 1996 at a luxury Manhattan department store. The male juror who remained on the jury despite a challenge by writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers joined eight other anonymous jurors in delivering a verdict Tuesday awarding Carroll $5 million in damages. His presence was revealed Wednesday with the unsealing of court documents. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said after the verdict that Trump firmly believed he cannot get a fair trial in New York City.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.