Jackson’s federally appointed water manager may also take over the city’s sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appointee is managing the water system in Mississippi’s capital city, and the same might soon be true for the city’s sewer system. U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate said at a Tuesday hearing that he plans on placing Jackson’s sewer system under the authority of Ted Henifin, who was appointed in November to address the city’s water troubles. Reports required by a federal consent decree showed that 4.7 billion gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater were dumped into the Pearl River over a nearly two-year period. Wingate ordered attorneys to spend two weeks writing an order that would grant Henifin control of the sewer system.

