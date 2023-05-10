German chancellor, state officials meet for migration summit

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding a summit with top officials of the country’s 16 states over the growing number of asylum-seekers and the lack of housing and spaces in schools or kindergartens for them. The federal government and the states, who represent the local communities and towns, have been arguing for months over who gets to pay for the rising costs. In addition to the more than 1 million Ukrainians who came to Germany last year looking for shelter from Russia’s war on their country, the number of asylum-seekers is also rising steeply this year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.