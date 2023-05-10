Female rugby ref Joy Neville to officiate at men’s World Cup

DUBLIN (AP) — A female referee has been included in the list of match officials for a men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time. Joy Neville of Ireland is among a group of 26 match officials representing nine nations announced by World Rugby. Neville was the referee for the Women’s World Cup final in 2017. She will be one of the television match officials. Nika Amashukeli will be the first Georgian to officiate at a Rugby World Cup and is one of the 12 referees selected. English referee Wayne Barnes will officiate at a record fifth Rugby World Cup. He made his debut at the 2007 tournament in France.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.