ASEAN leader acknowledges no progress toward ending Myanmar’s deadly civil strife
By EDNA TARIGAN AND JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has somberly acknowledged to fellow Southeast Asian leaders that no progress has been made to end the civil strife gripping Myanmar. He renewed a call for an end to the violence, including a recent deadly airstrike that a rights group called an “apparent war crime.” Widodo told fellow leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday that there has not been any major progress in a peace plan forged by ASEAN leaders in 2021. Myanmar’s military-led government has refused to take steps to enforce the plan. That prompted ASEAN leaders to exclude Myanmar’s ruling generals and their appointees from the bloc’s summits.