Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
New
Published 8:57 pm

ASEAN leader acknowledges no progress toward ending Myanmar’s deadly civil strife

KEYT

By EDNA TARIGAN AND JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has somberly acknowledged to fellow Southeast Asian leaders that no progress has been made to end the civil strife gripping Myanmar. He renewed a call for an end to the violence, including a recent deadly airstrike that a rights group called an “apparent war crime.” Widodo told fellow leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday that there has not been any major progress in a peace plan forged by ASEAN leaders in 2021. Myanmar’s military-led government has refused to take steps to enforce the plan. That prompted ASEAN leaders to exclude Myanmar’s ruling generals and their appointees from the bloc’s summits.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content