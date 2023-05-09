Truck slams into Polish bus in Germany, injuring dozens

BERLIN (AP) — A highway collision between a long-distance Polish bus and a truck has injured dozens of people in eastern Germany. German news agency dpa reported that the crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway in the state of Brandenburg between the towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf. Police told dpa that 52 people were hurt, including 10 with severe injuries. Polish police personnel were sent to the site along with German first responders. German police say the truck collided with the side of the bus when it tried to change lanes.

