News
today at 8:37 am
Montecito Journal columnist and local Royal expert Richard Mineards joins the morning show to recap King Charles III coronation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – King Charles III coronation took place at Westminster Abbey which has been the setting for coronations for the past 900 years. Monetcito Journal Columnist and local Royal expert Richard Mineards stopped by the morning show to give us a full recap of the event.

"A unique slice of British history, and for many of us of a certain age, probably the only time we'll see a coronation, quite an extraordinary moment in history, a wonderful weekend, not to be forgotten for many, many years." said Mineards

King Charles III succeeded to the Throne on 8th September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch.

Coronation of King Charles III
Joey Vergilis

