Man convicted of killing corrections director fully freed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who spent nearly three decades in prison for the 1989 killing of Oregon’s prisons director has been granted his full freedom. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta ordered the Marion County murder indictment against Frank Gable be dismissed Monday and prohibited the state from retrying him in the death of Oregon prison chief Michael Francke. Gable left prison in 2019 after Acosta found that the trial court made an error in excluding evidence of third-party guilt. He has remained on federal supervision. In 1991, Gable had been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the killing.

