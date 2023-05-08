Florida may study use of radioactive waste in building roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida may study whether a radioactive waste byproduct of fertilizer production can be used to help build roads. The proposal awaits a signature from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. It would task the state with conducting a study about the use of phosphogypsum in road construction aggregate materials. The federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2020 approved the use of the material in government road construction projects but reversed its decision after President Joe Biden took office. The EPA regulates phosphogypsum because the material contains the presence of radium-226. The agency requires the waste product to be placed in stacks that resemble enormous ponds.

