Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

By VALERIE GONZALEZ
Associated Press

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police say the driver of an SUV that crashing into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter. Authorities believe 34-year-old George Alvarez lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a  crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant center. The police chief said Monday that Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

