Comedian Hannah Gadsby returns with a stand-up ‘love letter’

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix special illustrates a different side of the comedian that fans may not have expected — a happier one. The comedian kicks it off with good news — “I got married. I know! It’s nice” — and then promises viewers a change of pace from previous sets: “This is going to be a feel-good show because I believe I owe you one.” The new hourlong stand-up special recorded at the Sydney Opera house in Australia explores marriage, sudden fame, parenting styles, cultural differences and life with autism. “Something Special” airs Tuesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.