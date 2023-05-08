Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve report shows that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures. It’s a trend that could slow the economy in coming months. The report, known as the senior loan officers survey, asked banks if they have tightened their lending standards by taking steps such as demanding higher credit scores, charging higher interest rates, or other moves that altogether would make it harder for businesses and consumers to obtain loans. About 46% of all banks said they had raised standards for business loans known as commercial and industrial loans, up from just under 45% in the previous quarter.

