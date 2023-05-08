20 bodies found in Congo mass grave, ADF rebels suspected

BENI, Congo (AP) — Officials in Congo says the remains of at least 20 people have been found buried in a mass grave in an area used to cultivate cacao in Ndoma village in the North Kivu province this weekend. A team of forensic and security officers exhumed the bodies after residents of villages in Beni territory found bones and clothing and alerted officials. The area had been under the control of the Allied Democratic Forces until earlier this year. The ADF is a rebel militia with links to the Islamic State group. The area is now controlled by the Congolese army.

