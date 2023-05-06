Chicago police officer fatally shot after working her shift

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer has been shot and killed as she headed home on the city’s Southside after her shift. Police say the officer was shot about 1:42 a.m. Saturday in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood. Relatives identified the slain officer to the Chicago Sun-Times as 24-year-old Areanah Preston. The newspaper reports that she was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system. The second officer rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The slain officer had been with Chicago police about three years. No arrests have been made.

