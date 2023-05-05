UN again seeks to reassure Afghans it will deliver aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is seeking yet again to reassure the Afghan people that it won’t abandon them. But it left in question how it was going to provide desperately needed humanitarian aid following the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working for the world organization. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the ban an unacceptable violation of their human rights. The U.N. last month launched a review of its activities in Afghanistan following the ban which was to last until May 5. The U.N. reiterated on Friday its commitment “to stay and deliver” for the Afghan people. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq also said that the world body is appealing to donors to keep funding humanitarian assistance.

