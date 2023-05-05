Paraguay far-right populist presidential candidate arrested

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police in Paraguay have detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday’s presidential election and had alleged without evidence that the vote was marred by fraud. Cubas has been calling on his supporters to protest since Monday and there have been isolated clashes between protesters and police outside the electoral court. Police Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas says Cubas was taken into preventive detention Friday under an order by the Attorney General’s Office that accuses him of breach of the peace.

