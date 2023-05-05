Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as domestic policy adviser, Biden announces

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden announced Friday that Neera Tanden will succeed Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser.

The White House announced last week that Susan Rice would be leaving her post this month, marking one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile departures as the president’s domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

Tanden joined the administration in 2021 as a senior adviser after withdrawing her Cabinet nomination to run the Office of Management and Budget, which failed to garner sufficient support in the Senate.

“For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education.”

Biden announced two other personnel promotions Friday.

Stefanie Feldman will serve as assistant to the president and staff secretary. She currently serves as deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to the White House domestic policy adviser.

Zayn Siddique will be promoted to principal deputy of the Domestic Policy Council.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.