Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of terror attack involvement

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities have arrested an Iraqi suspect accused of involvement in terror attacks in Baghdad more than a decade ago that killed hundreds of people. The federal prosecutor’s office on Sunday identified the suspect as a person in their 40s who has been living in Belgium since 2015. It said the suspect was believed to belong to a cell of the al-Qaida terrorist network that was “partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300.”

