WVa residents rip pesticide facility plan as hearing looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators are set to hold a public hearing on a proposed logging company facility that residents say will harm their health and the environment. The public hearing is to be held online Thursday night. Allegheny Wood Products wants to build a fumigation facility in the town of Baker to treat logs prior to overseas shipment. Regulators plan to issue an air permit allowing the company to emit nearly 10 tons of methyl bromide annually. The pesticide’s use has been sharply limited in recent decades because it harms the ozone layer. It also is a neurotoxin that can cause lung disease, convulsions, comas and ultimately death.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.