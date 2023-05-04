India to talk with China, Russia before Central Asia meeting

PANAJI, India (AP) — India’s foreign minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from China and Russia ahead of a Central Asian security forum meeting. Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization began arriving Thursday in host India’s tourist hotspot Goa, where they’re expected to discuss deepening economic and security cooperation Friday. India will also be hosting archrival Pakistan’s foreign minister, who is set to arrive later Thursday. It will be the first visit from a high-ranking Pakistan official in nearly a decade. Russia and China founded the SCO in 2001 as a counterweight to U.S. alliances across East Asia to the Indian Ocean.

