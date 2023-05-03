YouTube prankster testifies about video that got him shot

LEESBURG, Va., (AP) — A YouTube prankster has testified about a video that went wrong and ended with him getting shot in the abdomen. Lawyers for the man accused of the shooting say their client acted reasonably under the circumstances and was afraid for his safety. Alan Colie of Leesburg, Virginia, faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday. He’s charged with shooting and wounding Tanner Cook. The 21-year-old content creator testified he was following Colie in a mall food court last month and putting a phone in his face. A judge acknowledged Cook was perhaps acting obnoxiously but approved prosecutors’ request to send the case to a grand jury for indictment.

