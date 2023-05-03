UN denounces Taliban intimidation, attacks on Afghan media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says the Taliban’s intimidation, threats and attacks on Afghan journalists are unacceptable. Many journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover in August 2021, with media outlets closing over a lack of funds or because their staff left the country. The U.N. mission in Afghanistan said Wednesday the Taliban have used arbitrary arrests and detentions, ill-treatment and threats as a way to suppress freedom of expression. A media watchdog said the country ranks 152 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index. Deputy Broadcasting Minister Mahajar Farahi told The Associated Press that the government is “still trying to work on solving the media’s problems.”

