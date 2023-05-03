Swiss lower house approves closer ties to Taiwan legislature

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s lower house of parliament has voted to tighten ties with the legislature in Taiwan, a move that could further rankle China after recent visits by Western lawmakers to the island. The Swiss National Council voted 97-87 with eight abstentions late Tuesday to instruct parliamentary offices to “strengthen” relations with Taiwan’s Yuan legislature. If carried out, the move adds a possible new tactic by foreign lawmakers to support for the self-ruled democracy amid intimidation by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to invade.

