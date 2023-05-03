Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Carlson pile up

NEW YORK (AP) — Since Tucker Carlson’s abrupt ouster by Fox News last week, a series of embarrassing stories about him have emerged. The latest came in a report by The New York Times, suggesting a racist text message from Carlson was a factor in his firing. An anti-Fox watchdog group has also revealed some “hot mic” moments of Carlson talking on Fox News sets. The Times says that in a text uncovered as part of a recent defamation lawsuit, the former Fox host lamented how supporters of former President Donald Trump ganged up to beat a protester. “It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote.

