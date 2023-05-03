Protestors arrested at DeSantis’ Florida Capitol office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say about a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office. State law enforcement officials say the 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail. The protestors said they refused to leave until they had a meeting with the governor. The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders. A number of controversial bills have been passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday. They include a abortion ban, illegal immigration restrictions and legislation targeting drags shows, the LGBTQ community and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.