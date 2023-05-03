Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church at the Vatican. The encounter comes just days after Francis revealed a secret “mission” was under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine. Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’ weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter’s Square. He greeted Francis at the end. He presented the pope with an icon, which Francis blessed. Anthony was later seen being led off the stage by one of Francis’ aides. Francis devoted his remarks at the audience to a recap of his weekend visit to Hungary, during which he made repeated calls for an end to the war.

