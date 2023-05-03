Mississippi governor touts tax cuts, teacher pay raise, jobs

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has told supporters at one of his first large-scale campaign events Wednesday that he has fulfilled promises to cut taxes, increase teacher pay and promote job development. The Republican spoke to more than 200 supporters Wednesday at a construction equipment dealership in the Jackson suburb of Richland. Reeves is seeking a second term. He faces two Republican primary challengers in August. He ignored them Wednesday, saying instead that the Democratic nominee for governor, Brandon Presley, is part of a “national liberal machine.” Presley says hospitals are struggling, and Reeves has not helped them.

