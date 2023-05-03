Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a man is accused of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin in return. William Giordani, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting extortionate threats. He has a detention hearing scheduled in federal court in Boston on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney. Harvard University’s police department got six calls regarding bombs and demand for payment on April 13. The caller gave a location and a description of a device, which police found and destroyed.