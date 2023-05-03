Germany: School evacuated over suspected gas exposure

BERLIN (AP) — Eighty-four people have been exposed to a suspected irritant gas at a school in southwestern Germany, according to a media report. German news agency dpa said both students and teachers experienced mostly slight health effects at the school in the town of Singen on Wednesday. Three students, however, had to be taken to the hospital. The school was evacuated and police cordoned off the area. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident involved a leak or a spill. Irritant gases include ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen chloride and sulfur dioxide. Inhaling their vapors can cause respiratory problems.

