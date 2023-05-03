Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers say they will not call any witnesses at the New York civil trial arising from writer E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina said they decided not to put on a defense case after learning that health issues were preventing their expert witness, a psychiatrist, from testifying. Tacopina previously disclosed that Trump would not testify at the trial, in federal court in Manhattan. Carroll’s lawyers said they could finish presenting their case on Thursday.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

