Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers say they will not call any witnesses at the New York civil trial arising from writer E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina said they decided not to put on a defense case after learning that health issues were preventing their expert witness, a psychiatrist, from testifying. Tacopina previously disclosed that Trump would not testify at the trial, in federal court in Manhattan. Carroll’s lawyers said they could finish presenting their case on Thursday.